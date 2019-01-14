Jury selection begins Monday in a London courtroom for the trial of two former employees of the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre accused of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the 2013 death of a prisoner at the provincial jail.

Adam Kargus, 29, was beaten to death by his cellmate Anthony George in 2013. (Deb Abrams)

Adam Kargus, 29, was beaten to death by his cellmate Anthony George on Halloween night in 2013. George is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for killing Kargus.

The Crown alleges former EMDC operations manager Stephen Jurkus and former corrections officer Leslie Lonsbary did not respond during the hour-long beating in which Kargus screamed for his life.

It's been almost five years since the pair were charged and the road to Monday's trial has seen a number of delays.

In Feburary of 2017, an Ontario judge stayed charged against the accused, ruling it had taken too long for the case to get to trial. The decision was overturned by a higher court in May of that year.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal by the accused, making it possible for jury selection to begin in their case Monday.

The trial is expected to take up to four weeks.