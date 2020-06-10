City of London resuming some in-person services

Starting Monday, June 15, Londoners will be able to access certain city services from City Hall and 206 Dundas Street in person.

According to the city, plexiglass screens and floor markings have been put in place to assist with physical distancing during these interactions.

In-person City Hall services that will resume include:

Marriage licences

Civil ceremonies (with limits to the participants and two witnesses)

Commissioning documents

Burial permits

Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) requests

Tree removal permits (by phone or by email only, with payments by phone or in person at City Hall)

Building permit, development and licensing application inquiries

In-person tax payments

In-person payment of invoices

Some in-person services will resume at 206 Dundas Place, home to London's planning department — but these will require an appointment.

Heritage alteration permits

In-person pre-application consultation meetings

In-person application review meetings

In-person engineering review meetings

Certain public hearings, participation meetings and committee of adjustment meetings will also resume on June 15, but with "increased use of technology to allow for participation."