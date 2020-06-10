City of London resuming some in-person services
Londoners will be able to access certain city services from City Hall and 206 Dundas Street in person starting June 15.
Services starting June 15 include marriage licences and in-person tax payments
Starting Monday, June 15, Londoners will be able to access certain city services from City Hall and 206 Dundas Street in person.
According to the city, plexiglass screens and floor markings have been put in place to assist with physical distancing during these interactions.
In-person City Hall services that will resume include:
- Marriage licences
- Civil ceremonies (with limits to the participants and two witnesses)
- Commissioning documents
- Burial permits
- Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) requests
- Tree removal permits (by phone or by email only, with payments by phone or in person at City Hall)
- Building permit, development and licensing application inquiries
- In-person tax payments
- In-person payment of invoices
Some in-person services will resume at 206 Dundas Place, home to London's planning department — but these will require an appointment.
- Heritage alteration permits
- In-person pre-application consultation meetings
- In-person application review meetings
- In-person engineering review meetings
Certain public hearings, participation meetings and committee of adjustment meetings will also resume on June 15, but with "increased use of technology to allow for participation."
