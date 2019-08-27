Former London, Ont. teacher sentenced to six months in jail in precedent setting voyeurism case

Former H.B. Beal Secondary School teacher Ryan Jarvis was sentenced to six months in jail Tuesday for secretly recording female students' breasts and cleavage using a pen camera.

Between 2010 and 2011, Jarvis made secret recordings of at least 27 female students, most of whom were as young as 14-years-old. The videos, which ranged from six seconds in length to more than two and a half minutes, were captured during conversations he had with students in common areas, such as the cafeteria and the hallways.

Initially, Jarvis' case was acquitted as a judge wasn't satisfied that the videos that the former English teacher captured were for sexual purposes.

The acquittal was appealed and the next high court ruled Jarvis' actions reflected sexual intent, however, the acquittal was upheld because the court ruled that students were in common areas and, therefore, couldn't expect privacy.

But, the case that has been working its way through Canada's judicial system since 2015, reached the Supreme Court. There, all 9 judges found Jarvis guilty of voyeurism and in a landmark ruling, the court determined people can have a reasonable expectation of privacy in public spaces

During sentencing, Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman said that he wanted to send a message about the use of mobile phones and taking photos. He sentenced Jarvis to six months in jail, followed by 12 months probation.

The case is precedent-setting for privacy laws in Canada.