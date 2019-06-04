London Health Sciences Centre to cut hours, implement hiring freeze to tackle deficit

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Tuesday it will be cutting 165 full-time positions and implementing a hiring freeze to help tackle a $24 million deficit.

The LHSC will need to find savings of about $28 million in its current budget after reporting it ended its last fiscal year with a $24 million deficit, the organization said in a statement released Tuesday.

Officials said that budget plans will include a reduction in staff hours equivalent to 165 full time positions.

The impact on staff is set to be offset by temporary hiring freezes of non-clinical staff, natural attrition and non-union voluntary exits.

It's unclear whether there will be any layoffs.

Officials also asked all departments in the hospital to come up with strategies to save up to 2.5 per cent of their budget.

The LHSC said it will also tackle the deficit by increasing efficiencies in its clinical operations, "such as new models of care and standardization."

The current budget includes investments in patient access and flow improvement, clinical imaging and facilities infrastructure, officials said.

CEO Paul Woods is set to speak with media on Tuesday about the budget.