London flower exhibit depicts dangers of climate change

For Sandra Mathieson, gardening is a form of relaxation and a way to connect with her environment.

"I think it's a real connection to the natural world and it's just nice to get away from your computer and to go outside and smell the flowers," she said.

What makes the activity extra special for Mathieson is interacting with her fellow members of the Garden Club of London, which she missed during the pandemic.

Now, three years later, she got to showcase her special plant designs at the club's bi-annual flower show, held at the Civic Garden Complex over the weekend. This year's theme was 'Only One Earth,' to put a special focus on climate change and its impact on the planet.

"It's definitely a timely theme and that's the reason it was chosen. We want to highlight and encourage people to take care of our earth because we only have one and that's an important thing," said Pam Sabourin, the club's president.

The club has been active in the city for almost 75 years, and currently has 121 members who get to display their gardening skill in special exhibits or miniature landscapes using plants. It is broken down into two divisions: design and horticulture — where plants are in a garden or greenhouse space.

Sandra Mathieson is one of 121 members of the Garden Club of London. She says gardening is an activity that relaxes her and allows her to connect with others. Mathieson came in third place for her flower piece in the electric category. (Isha Bhargava/CBC)

The design group had several categories related to the theme, including visible use of water, miniatures, jewlery, and recycling.The pieces were judged on their colour, form, balance, and how natural items were able to support the structures.

Mathieson came in third place for her display in the 'electric' category, where she depicted a lightning bolt.

"You have to think of electric and I thought of storms with the lightning. That was my thought when I put the little twigs over the design for lightning," she said.

Threats to the earth 'ominous'

Frances Ellison, the club's vice-president, won many ribbons for her various horticulture submissions to be displayed in different categories. Her love for gardening began as a child who spent a lot of time in her grandfather's garden, she said.

"Plants don't need a lot of care, mother nature does a lot for them," she said. "You just need to be able to go and chat to them, and water them, and love them and I think that's beautiful."

Designs in the 'threatening' category stood out for Ellison, she said, showing what the earth and aquatic species could look like if the effects of climate change continue to persist.

WATCH | Frances Ellison describes pieces showing earth's potential future:

Frances Ellison on two pieces in the flower show's 'threatening' category Duration 1:35 Frances Ellison, the Garden Club of London's vice-president, describes two displays which are imaginations of what the earth and aquatic species can look like in the future.

One piece depicted a fish covered with pollutants and chemicals, designed by member Irina Code. It won many ribbons for its dramatic design. In first place was an image of the earth surrounded by plastic and other pollutants in the atmosphere.

"I think it just draws you into the future. It's like, could our fish evolve eventually to look like this? And with the way the earth looks, it's just ominous to say the least," Ellison said.

The event brought out Londoners of all ages who wanted to learn how to how to better care for the planet, which Sabourin said she found very encouraging.

"We have new members who joined and it's been exciting to watch them learning new things, and seeing the older members come back to share their skills with us because we have some incredibly talented ladies in this club," she said.