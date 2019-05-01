How a pretend evacuation centre helps London get ready for the real thing

It's the Western Fair Agriplex, but not as you know it.

Instead of an equestrian event or a trade show filling up the massive space, there are paramedics pushing gurneys, Red Cross staff at triage tables and staff setting up folding cots. There are even actors faking real injuries in the aftermath of an imagined evacuation.

The setup is part of a disaster practice, a chance for city of London staff and more than a dozen emergency services and other agencies to simulate a large evacuation to prepare for a real one.

Dave O'Brien heads London's emergency management program, and says this kind of simulation is crucial.

"On any given day in the city, we know that we could be in a position where we have to evacuate members of our community into a safe location," he said. "So we're practising that on a pretty large scale."

Fake disaster, real preparation

Thursday's event simulated the evacuation of 1,500 people due to an imagined chemical spill in the city's north end.

In the scenario, the Agriplex is serving as an emergency reception centre, a place where people forced from their homes could go with family members and even pets. The shelter would provide access to medical services, food, a cot to sleep on and a place to shower.

"We know across our community there are going to be a variety of needs that would come walking in through any emergency reception centre door," said O'Brien. "It's important for our staff to be aware of what they need."

O'Brien said devastating floods that have hit the Ottawa area and Muskoka this week demonstrate the need for exhaustive emergency preparations.

"We need to always be prepared as a community," he said. "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when we'll need this."

And it's not just big disasters where London's emergency response preparations have come into play.

The emergency reception management centre plan has already been activated three times in 2019 although in each case, less than 20 people needed shelter.

On April 18, about a dozen students had to flee an early morning fire in a building on Oxford Street near Quebec Street.

On that morning, O'Brien's group ensured that London Transit buses were at the scene to shelter about a dozen residents. From there they were bused to a mini emergency reception centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre. They were assessed for their needs, given food and provided temporary shelter in a hotel for a few days until long-term accommodation was arranged.

Residents forced to flee a fire in their Oxford Street apartment were taken to a city-operated emergency reception centre last month. The city has a team to help evacuees on 24-hour standby. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News)

It was a miniature version of the kind of reception centre that would be needed at a location like the Agriplex in the event of a much larger evacuation.

"The only difference is the size of the facility and the number of people coming through the door," said O'Brien. "The process is very similar."

Monday kicks off emergency preparedness week, and O'Brien encouraged every Londoner to spend some time thinking about preparation in their own homes.

Details are here on the city's website, but essentially people are asked to ensure they can take care of themselves and members of their household for 72 hours.