London Devilette player left in limbo after Laurentian University makes cuts

London Devilette defence player Marisa Freeman had been preparing to start post-secondary school at Laurentian University in the fall on scholarship that would see her play for the school's women's varsity team.

But the Ingersoll, Ont. resident's dreams were crushed when Laurentian University cut dozens of programs and laid off hundreds of staff last week. Varsity sports teams were part of the cuts leaving Freeman and hundreds of other students trying to figure out what to do next.

"It's been a pretty rough week, Googling things here and there and a lot of emails getting sent out. [Responses are] coming back that aren't necessarily ideal for my situation," said Freeman.

Laurentian University, in Sudbury, made the announcements about widespread cuts after declaring itself financially insolvent earlier this year. The school also filed for creditor protection in February, a first for a university in Ontario.

Freeman was set to head into a five-year sport and physical education program, from which she would graduate with a teaching degree. She chose the program specifically because it would "open so many doors," and because she could also play hockey.

Marisa Freeman is scrambling to figure out what happens next after cuts at Laurentian University (Submitted by Marisa Freeman)

Now, while her academic program was spared in the cuts, the hockey scholarship "doesn't mean anything" and Freeman doesn't know what to do.

"It's just a tough thing to take in, when you know, you've had a path set for yourself," Freeman said.

"You've worked so hard to get [on] this team and to pursue such a high level of hockey as well as education, and it's just a lot to take in when that all kind of gets taken away from you."

The family knew the university was in a bit of financial difficulty, but didn't think it would be an issue.

"We didn't think hockey was going to be cut so we said, 'Don't worry, they'll get their financial problems sorted out by the end of April and then by next year when you go to school everything should be fine,'" said mother Janet Freeman.

"I was totally shocked. I thought a northern community and hockey, they go together, but not in the creditors' eyes. They just look up the financial aspect and realize that yes, hockey is an expensive sport."

Janet Freeman said her daughter has been trying to find other institutions and other teams that have the same courses , but the rosters are now full and she's stuck.

"She loves hockey. She's loved it...for 10-plus years, and that was part of her university experience, to have the two go together. So, she's devastated and she says 'I don't know where to go.'"

Marisa (left) and Janet Freeman on Marisa's "signing day" for Laurentian University. (Submitted by Marisa Freeman)

The family says what's most frustrating is there's no explanation about why the hockey program was cancelled, especially so late in the season and no prior indication of anything being wrong.

"Bankruptcy doesn't just happen overnight. Obviously, they knew something was up and it's just unfortunate that they told us too late in the season. It really gives us no option," said Marisa Freeman.

She says she is staying positive in hopes she will find a university that fits both her athletic and educational needs.