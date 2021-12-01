Multiple pedestrians injured, some critically, in London, Ont., crash

A vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in a crash at a major intersection in London, Ont., on Tuesday night, authorities said, leaving some with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle struck the victims and several other cars on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road in the city's south end. Paramedics took eight people to hospital, including one person in cardiac arrest, said Miranda Bothwell, a spokesperson for Middlesex London Paramedic Services.

"We are working with London Police and their investigation, and are not able to confirm ages at this time while next of kin are being notified," Bothwell said in an email to CBC News.

London Police Service spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough was at the scene Tuesday night and said the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. ET. She said the driver remained on the scene.

London police respond to crash involving pedestrians 0:44 London police responded Tuesday night to a crash involving multiple pedestrians in the city's south end. This update is the first that police were able to provide as the investigation got underway. 0:44

"The initial information was that multiple pedestrians were struck. What we learned is that multiple vehicles were struck as well," Bough said.

Police said several streets will be closed for many hours and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

There is nothing to indicate the incident was intentional, police said late Tuesday night.

Paramedics tell me they took 8 people to hospital from this Riverside/Wonderland crash. Injuries range from minor to critical. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://t.co/LmR8uT2pEz">pic.twitter.com/LmR8uT2pEz</a> —@KateDubinski

Wonderland Road is closed between Springbank Drive and Kingsway Avenue. Riverside Drive is also closed between Braemar Crescent and Warren Road.

An update from the police is not expected until Wednesday morning, Bough said.