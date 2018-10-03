London could apply for exemption to provincial ranked-ballot prohibition

Two city politicians are asking the mayor to ask Premier Doug Ford to allow London to hold future municipal elections using ranked ballots.

Councillors Josh Morgan and Jesse Helmer want Mayor Ed Holder to ask the province for an exemption to new legislation tabled last week that keeps all municipal elections as first-past-the-post.

In the 2018 election, London was the only municipality in the province to use ranked ballots, which many argue allows voters more choice and better reflects the diversity of a community.

"Normally, we would direct a letter like this to the appropriate standing committee," Morgan and Helmer wrote in their motion to council.

"However, this matter is considered urgent" because the province could pass its legislation before the next corporate services committee meeting, which usually deals with such matters.

The added cost of a ranked ballot election is about $500,000. Helmer and Morgan are also asking staff to report back about how much it would cost for the city to go back to using first-past-the-post.