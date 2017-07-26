City of London cuts back to essential services to curb the spread of COVID-19
City facilities including City Hall, arenas and community centres will be closed as of Wednesday
As of Wednesday, the City of London will be moving to minimal operations and only delivering essential services in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City facilities including City Hall, arenas, community centres, pools, libraries, golf courses and Provincial Offences Court will also be closed as of Wednesday, until further notice.
Services that will continue include:
-
Animal Services: The city says people can report unsafe animals by phone at 519-685-1330 or email animalservices@london.ca.
-
By-Law and Parking Enforcement: Londoners are encouraged to report any unsafe occurrences by phone 519-661-4660 or email enforcement@london.ca.
-
Child Care Fee Subsidy: The program office will be closed, but processing will remain available via telephone at 519-661-4834 or email childcare@london.ca.
-
Dearness Home: While services continue, non-essential visitors will no longer be allowed in the facility and screening protocols have been put in place.
-
Emergency Forestry
-
EnviroDepots: The city's four drop-off depots for residential use only will remain open.
-
Fire Services
-
Garbage Collection: Garbage collection is set to continue as scheduled.
-
Housing Services, Homeless Prevention: The city says supports will still be provided over the phone by calling 519-661-0861 or via email hac@london.ca.
-
London Middlesex Housing Corporation
-
Recycling: Collection will continue as scheduled.
-
Roads and Streets: Emergency repairs and ongoing required operations will continue. This includes traffic signal, street sign and pot hole repairs on a case by case basis, among other services.
-
Social Services (Ontario Works): While all Ontario Works locations will be closed to the public, the program will continue to operate with limited service online and over the phone. Priority services during this time will be limited to discretionary benefits, cheque production and distribution, intakes and emergency social assistance. A modified cheque pick-up will occur on March 30 and 31 at Citi Plaza. For assistance, call 519-661-4520 or email socialservices@london.ca.
-
Water Operations, Wastewater Treatment, and Sewers: The city says emergency repairs and ongoing required operations will continue. Londoners can report any emergencies at 519-661-4965.