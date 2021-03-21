London elementary school teacher facing several child pornography charges

A London elementary school teacher is facing multiple child pornography charges following a two-month probe launched in January.

Sean Lypaczewski, 36, was charged Friday with several Criminal Code offences including two counts of luring a person under the age of 16 by means of telecommunication and one count each of child pornography possession, production and distribution, police said in a news release on Friday.

Lypaczewski is an employee of the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), a spokesperson for the school board confirmed in an email Saturday. He is a teacher at Princess Elizabeth Public School, according to the school's website.

"[He] is currently on paid leave of absence while criminal charges are before the courts. All other personnel information is strictly confidential," a TVDSB spokesperson said in an email.

In a written statement released Friday, police said members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began an investigation in early January in relation to an online communication between two people.

On Tuesday, police said the ICE Unit along with the force's Digital Forensic Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Park Lane Crescent in London's Byron neighbourhood. Officers seized cell phones and electronic devices.

Lypaczewski is expected to appear in London court on June 16, 2021.