'A great thing': London mother with cancer gets OHIP coverage

A mother who returned to London, Ont., from Sweden to be with her family as she fights cancer has been given immediate coverage in Ontario's health insurance plan (OHIP), CBC News has learned.

Since marrying in 2017, Alexia Serben (nee Panageas) had been living with her husband Jovan Serben in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Weeks after giving birth to the couple's second child in January, the 24-year-old was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

Her father John Panageas spoke to CBC News on Monday, not long after receiving the news.

"The rollercoaster ride won't be as hard as it would have been without the health care there," he said. "It's a great thing that happened today."

The family had appealed to OHIP's eligibility review committee, asking that the standard three-month waiting period for the reinstatement of health coverage be waived. On Monday, the review committee accepted their submission.

Alexia, her husband and two children flew home from Sweden on Friday with her mother, who had travelled to be with her daughter shortly after she received the difficult diagnosis.

As a dual citizen, Alexia has access to the Swedish public health-care system but the family says it makes more sense for the family to be together in London for what will be some difficult days ahead.

'They pulled together'

John Panageas said his daughter has an appointment with her family doctor on Monday. He said she's doing well and is trying to rest as much as possible.

"It's amazing," he said of Monday's news. "They pulled together, the government, it shows that they care."

Alexia's story has similarities to Windsor man Dan Duma, who didn't have OHIP coverage when he died of cancer in 2016. When he died, Duma was one month into the three-month waiting period after returning to Ontario from three years away working in Alberta.

His story inspired Dan's Law, a bill that would eliminate the waiting period for home and community care for anyone seeking palliative care after moving back to Ontario from another province or territory.

The bill passed second reading the year Duma died, but hasn't progressed further since.