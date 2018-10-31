New
London bus crashes into vet clinic
A London Transit bus crashed into a vet clinic at Oxford and Waterloo streets shortly after midnight.
Commuters along Oxford Street this morning will drive by an odd sight at Waterloo Street.
An LTC bus crashed into the North London Neighbourhood Pet Clinic just after midnight.
And reports say the bus can't be moved from the building until the structural integrity of the site can be assessed.
Paramedics say one person was taken to hospital with very minor injuries.
There's no word if any animals in the clinic were injured.