Judicial pretrial set for Dec. 15 for accused in fatal truck attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

A judicial pretrial has been set for Dec. 15 for the accused in the fatal truck attack on the Afzaal family in London, Ont., last June.

Five members of the Afzaal family were struck on June 6. Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Salman's mother, Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. The youngest member of the family survived, and has since been released by hospital.

Nathaniel Veltman, who made a brief court appearance via video Wednesday morning, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and terror-related offences.

During the Zoom appearance from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, the 20-year-old wore an orange T-shirt and pants, and a blue mask. He spoke only to state his name, date of birth and the name of his lawyer, Christopher Hicks.

An articling student appearing on behalf of Hicks told the court a Crown pretrial was held Tuesday.

Nathaniel Veltmen, 20, has been charged with first-degree and attempted murder, and terrorism. (Sketch by Lauren Foster-MacLeod)

In next month's judicial pretrial set, Hicks, the Crown, the police officer in charge of the case and a judge will meet to discuss issues in the case.

Prosecutors consider the attack on the Afzaal family an act of terrorism, motivated by anti-Muslim hate.

A publication ban on evidence remains in effect.