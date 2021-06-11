Multi-faith marches, vigils underway in response to London attack

A few thousand people are marching in London, Ont., on Friday night in a multi-faith show of support and solidarity in response to a June 6 attack that killed four members of a Muslim family.

Starting at 7 p.m. ET, people began to gather near the site of the fatal hit and run in northwest London that killed four members of the Afzaal family.

From there, marchers began to walk together along a seven-kilometre route from the crash site on Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads to the London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street.

Madiha Salman, 44, her husband, Salman Afzaal, 46, their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal, and Salman's 74-year-old mother, Talat Afzaal, died after they were run down by a pickup truck June 6 while on one of their regular evening walks. The lone survivor is nine-year old Fayez.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is in custody and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The attack has spurred a nationwide response, particularly around the issue of Islamophobia. While groups have expressed support for London's Muslim community, which numbers about 30,000 people, many Muslims say not enough is being done to address what many see as an increase in violence against Muslims.

The crowd of a few thousand in size marched from the site of Sunday's attack to the London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street. (CBC News)

Similar marches and vigils are being held across Ontario in Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Kitchener, Ottawa and Thunder Bay and elsewhere.

Yasmine Khan, a friend of the Afzaal family, said the multi-faith march is an important display of support for a Muslim community that is struggling to make sense of the attack.

"This support means we are one step closer to change," she said. "They're holding my hand and Fayez's hand and making sure this doesn't happen to anyone else again."

Join CBC News Network for a live special on Saturday from London, Ont. CBC News is covering the funeral for Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their daughter Yumna Afzaal and Salman's mother, Talat Afzaal — the family killed in what police have said was an attack based on their faith. A private visitation will be held, followed by a procession from the funeral home to the Islamic Centre of London, where there will be a public, outdoor ceremony lasting about an hour. Michael Serapio will host our coverage, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBC News News Network. You can also watch the livestream on CBC.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC News YouTube page.