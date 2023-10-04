Warning: This story contains distressing details.

After less than six hours of deliberations, the jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor, Ont., has reached a verdict of guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder related to the truck attack on a Muslim family in London in 2021.

The 12-member jury in the more than 10-week trial began deliberations at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and released its verdict early Thursday afternoon.

The attack drew condemnation across Canada and around the world, after police labelled it a hate crime related to anti-Muslim sentiments.

The Afzaals were out for an evening walk in suburban London when they were struck by the truck — which was driven by Veltman, information that was part of an agreed statement of facts. Yumnah Afzaal, 15, her parents Madiha Salman, 44, and Salman Afzaal, 46, and family matriarch Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. A nine-year-old boy also injured in the attack survived.

The 22-year-old had pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and associated terror charges in the attack on the Afzaal family on June 6, 2021.

Judge acknowledges emotional trial

The public gallery in Ontario Superior Court was full Thursday as the court waited for the jury, and the lawyers and Veltman to enter. Members of the Muslim community cried and hugged as they awaited the verdict. One person handed out tissues for those walking into the courtroom.

Before the jury delivered its verdict, Justice Renee Pomerance told the packed courtroom she knew the trial had been an emotional and difficult one, but asked that the public refrain from reacting visibly to jurors' findings.

Despite the urgings of the judge, gasps could be heard in the courtroom and many people cried as the jury foreperson said, "We find the defendant guilty of first-degree murder."

WATCH | WARNING: This video on what the jury didn't hear contains graphic content: Nathaniel Veltman murder trial: What the jury didn’t hear Duration 5:08 Featured Video WARNING: This video contains distressing content. A jury is deliberating the fate of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and attempted murder in the 2021 truck attack on five members of the Afzaal family in London, Ont. CBC’s Thomas Daigle breaks down the key evidence against Veltman and some of what the jury didn’t hear in the case.

The prosecution said the attack was a terrorist act, one defined in the Criminal Code as an intentional killing motivated by a political, ideological or religious purpose, objective or cause, and one that is intended to intimidate the public or a segment of the public.

Justice Renee Pomerance told jurors they could find the accused guilty of first-degree murder if they agree the attack was planned and deliberate, or if it was a terrorist act, or a combination of the two. Under Canadian law, jury deliberations and the reasons for a verdict are secret, so lawyers and the public will not know how or why the jury came to their decision. They do not need to specify if terrorism was a factor in their decision.

Agreed facts vs. defence, Crown arguments

During the trial, which began Sept. 11, the defence conceded the accused struck the family. According to the prosecution, the accused was motivated by political, ideological or religious ideas when he drove his truck into the family. They also say he intended to intimidate a segment of the population — Muslim people — which is part of the Criminal Code definition of terrorism.

"The Crown must prove that he planned and deliberated," Pomerance told jurors in a three-hour charge explaining how to apply the law to the facts of the case before they began deliberations.

"He didn't know the members of the Afzaal family. He might not have planned to kill them as individuals. The question is, 'Did he formulate a plan and deliberate about whether he would kill Muslims that he would come across in his travels?'"

Yumna Afzaal, 15, left, Madiha Salman, 44, centre left, Talat Afzaal, 74, and Salman Afzaal, 46, right, were out for an evening walk when they were run over by a man who police say was motivated by anti-Muslim hate. (Submitted by the Afzaal family)

Court heard that on two other occasions in the days before running over the Afzaal family, the accused had urges to drive into a group of Muslim people: Once on June 5, 2021, when he went to Toronto which he knew had a large Muslim population, and again earlier on June 6, while driving home from work.

Prosecutors usually don't have to prove motive, but they do in the case of terrorism, Pomerance told the jury.

"Terrorism need not be the only motivation but it has to be at least in part the reason for the violence."

For terrorism, the act of violence is not an end in itself, but rather an attempt to intimidate the public as it relates to their security, she said.

"To intimidate is to frighten, to disrupt the feeling of safety, stability and belonging that is ordinarily enjoyed by citizens in a free and democratic society."