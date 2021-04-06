London and region expands vaccine eligibility to 65-year-olds

The Middlesex London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health have expanded vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older, effective immediately.

Starting today, anyone born in 1956 or earlier can book an appointment to get their first dose of vaccine at one of the region's mass vaccination clinics.

"We are happy to be able to open to this new group and will open to additional groups as soon as we have capacity to do so," said Dr. Chris Mackie, the London and Middlesex County medical officer of health.

"Our goal remains to get the vaccine into the arms of those who want it as quickly as we

can."

More than a week ago, the eligibility was expanded to those over 70.

Getting needles into arms has been slow-going in this region, as those living here watch people in other countries, parts of the country, or regions get vaccines faster.

"The inclusion of pharmacy is an important step to expanding our local vaccination efforts and reach more people," said Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health at Southwestern Public Health.

So far, two London pharmacies have been listed by the province as offering vaccines, the COSTCO at 693 Wonderland Road, and the Shoppers Drug Mart at 603 Fanshawe Park Road.

Clinics in region

Last week, Southwestern Public Health also launched a local COVID-19 Vaccine Help List to assist those aged 80 and older with appointment booking. "Please be assured that no one will be left behind as we move down the age-related criteria."

Those 65 and older are being urged to book appointments online at www.covidvaccinelm.ca.

Clinics are open in London, Woodstock, St. Thomas and Mt. Brydges.

Phone bookings are available but it's very difficult to get through because of the very high volume of calls.

Anyone unable to book an appointment through the website can call 226-289-3560.

Indigenous vaccinators are also available at the Agriplex Clinic Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.