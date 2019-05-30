Free Raptors viewing party at London's Westmount Cineplex

London will not be left out, after all.

Cineplex Odeon announced it's adding London to the list of Canadian cities where it will offer free Raptors viewing parties, beginning Thursday night.

The initial list released Wednesday did not include the Forest City but did include smaller centres such as Windsor, Sudbury and Thunder Bay.

The London viewings will be at the Westmount Cineplex location, starting with tonight 's game which begins at 9 o'clock.

Tickets for the first four games of the NBA final series must be reserve in person at the box office. There's a limit of two tickets per person, per game.

Get your tickets fast

They'll likely go fast! In Vancouver Wednesday, tickets were snapped up in a few hours, said Cineplex Communications VP, Sarah Van Lange.

She said the company is doing everything it can to keep up with demand, which is strong across the country.

She acknowledged that Cineplex had received some complaints on social media Wednesday after London was not included on the initial list of cities where the viewings are being held.

"We definitely heard the feedback," Lange said. "We would love to be able to show the games in all communities but we have commitments, so we're showing them where we can."