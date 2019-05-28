Local hair salons required to collect personal info

Concerns about collecting personal information were raised after a client noticed a sign taped to the till of a popular hair salon franchise in London, Ont.

The sign at a First Choice Haircutters location near Commissioners and Wonderland roads reads, "HEALTH UNIT, NEW REGULATION, ALL CUSTOMERS MUST SIGN IN WITH FIRST AND LAST NAME ALONG WITH PHONE NUMBER OR EMAIL ADDRESS, THANKYOU (sic) FOR YOUR COOPERATION."

A sign posted on the cash register of a hair salon, requesting contact information. (Garry Ennett/CBC) While the sign doesn't include information from the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU), the request is something hair salons are required to ask their customers.

"What they're doing is part of the regulation that allows them to operate, but it's not something the health unit has asked for," said Dan Flaherty, MLHU communications manager.

Changes made to the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act that came into effect July 1, 2018 include the addition of obtaining the name and contact information of the person seeking the service.

"The only reason that we would want to know [who the clients are] is, lets say there's an investigation into a facility that provides a personal service in the community," said Flaherty.

"If someone complains that they're not cleaning the instruments in between procedures, we follow up the investigation and say, 'okay, we need to see your client list because we need to contact them.'"

Stylists at several First Choice locations across the city confirmed to CBC News the signs went up a couple of months ago. According to one stylist, about one in ten clients refuses to give their contact information and they don't get service.

Information stays confidential

According to one stylist, the "health unit" sign is mainly for walk-in customers, adding a lot of their business is from clients who come in off the street. She added customers who make an appointment by phone have already given their name and contact information.

"The information is not used for marketing purposes," said stylist Kasha Precheck. "It's for just in case something happens."

As per provincial government regulations, the contact lists must be made available when requested by the medical officer of health or inspector.

"When we go in and do our routine inspections, one of the things that we would do to ensure compliance is to say, 'do you have a list of clients who you have been providing services to?'," said Flaherty. "And it could be a simple as, 'yes, we do.'"

First Choice utilizes an email service to share promotions and coupons with clients who agree to sign up for the service.

The CBC has reached out to First Choice's corporate headquarters for comment.

MLHU investigates nail salon

The health unit investigated a case of clients potentially coming in contact with blood-borne infections at a nail salon in London last year. The MLHU reported clients of Cali Nails in White Oaks mall may have been exposed to HIV and Hepatitis B and C between May, 2017 and January, 2018.

The health unit said the nail salon repeatedly failed infection control inspections and one client had reportedly tested positive for a blood-borne infection.

According to the MLHU, the risk of getting an infection in such a case remains low.