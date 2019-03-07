The stage is set for the 2019 JUNOS in London

The final list of performers and presenters has been announced for the 2019 JUNO Awards in London, Ont., which will be broadcast live on CBC on Mar. 17.

Arkells, Bahamas, NAV are now confirmed to perform at the biggest night in Canadian music. Shawn Mendes, who is on tour in Europe, will have a performance via video.

Awards show host Sarah McLachlan will also take to the stage alongside JUNO winners Whitehorse.

Tessa Virtue, from London, Ont. is a two-time Olympic gold-medallist in ice dance. (Credit: Getty Images)

Among the presenters will be hometown Olympic figure skating champion, Tessa Virtue.

Other presenters include comedian and author Rick Mercer and award-winning journalist and CBC Massey Lectures speaker, Tanya Talaga.

Meriel Reed, a young artist and member of London Girls Rock Camp, will accept an award on behalf of the organization MusiCounts, a music education charity.

Arkells

Hailing from Hamilton, Ont,. the band Arkells is already a four-time JUNO Award winner. It is nominated for Group of the Year and for Rock Album of the Year for Rally Cry.

Bahamas

Two-time JUNO award-winner Bahamas will bring his soulful pop sound to Budweiser Gardens, the site of the 2019 JUNO Awards. He is also up for two awards; Adults Alternative Rock Album of the Year and Video of the Year.

NAV

Rising hip-hop artist NAV will also be onstage on March 17 to perform. He's nominated for Rap Recording of the Year and the JUNO Fan Choice award.

The 48th JUNO Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday Mar. 17 starting at 8 p.m. on CBC Television, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the free CBC Gem streaming service, and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos.