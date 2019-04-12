Almost 10,000 patients have been flagged as 'potentially violent' at LHSC in the last year

New numbers show that almost 10,000 patients were flagged as violent or potentially violent at the London Health Sciences Centre in the last year.

Those are the patients who were screened under the hospitals new Behaviour Assessment Screening policy, which began being implemented May 1, 2018.

During that time, the hospital saw 254,950 patients.

Patients who have a history of violence or who appear agitated, confused, or irritable, or exhibit several other potentially violent behaviours, are flagged indefinitely under the new system.

That means someone who is acting confused during a visit to the hospital must wear a purple armband; if the patient refuses, he or she has to be escorted anywhere they go in the hospital.

The patient has to wear a purple armband on any subsequent visit to the hospital or any of its sites, even if he or she is no longer displaying the offending behaviour.

Advocates for patients and people dealing with mental illness say the practice unfairly targets the mentally ill and infringes on patients' human rights.

In fact, about a dozen human rights complaints have been filed against the hospital and 150 patients have appealed their "violent" designation.

The hospital refuses to say how many appeals have been successful, citing patient confidentiality.

On Monday, the hospital said it's still reviewing its application of the violence screening tool, a review that began in February and was supposed to wrap up this pring.