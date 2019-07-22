Moving from one country to another can be daunting enough on its own.

But moving to another country while you're still trying to find your own community is even harder: especially when you're LGBTQ+ in a place where discriminatory attitudes are still prevalent.

Two years ago, Kriti Mehra moved from Mumbai, India, to London, Ont., to study English literature at Western University.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Mehra (who identifies as nonbinary), found a drastic change in the community in London compared to Mumbai.

"I didn't have a community at all [in Mumbai]," said Mehra, "I can count on my fingers the number of queer people I knew."

Mehra said it was difficult finding a supportive community in India, as many still consider LGBTQ+ to be a taboo subject.

"We don't have marriage equality laws and we still have laws that prohibit queer sex or anything that isn't traditional heterosexual sex. In countries that have laws that are so outdated that were set by the British [when we were colonized] and still haven't been changed after however many hundred years...it was definitely hard finding a community at all."

While India does have Pride movements rising around the country, Mehra found that the few were inaccessible.

Often the parades were too far away or were promoted quietly.

Mehra says they felt closeted around Mumbai due to the dominant attitudes surrounding LGBTQ+ people.

But when Mehra moved to London for school, Mehra found a community exploding with representation.

Mehra first moved into Ontario Hall at Western, a residence with an LGBTQ+ and ally friendly floor.

Living in an inclusive, open and community oriented space gave Mehra the opportunity to freely explore their identity and meet people going through the same situation.

"It was really nice [in first year to live] because it was the first time I was visible and out. I was closeted back in India, so it was so much easier to be out and...living with people with shared identities," said Mehra.

"I felt the absolute difference in support and in [the] culture over here. There's a different culture here...there's shows and artists...specific things that people share like activities...I feel like I actually got to live that part of my identity...so there's definitely that huge difference."

While it was rewarding seeing other LGBTQ+ students from around the world and Canada embracing their identities, Mehra felt that there was always an opportunity to push for more representation.

Soon, Mehra began getting involved on campus with the LGBTQ+ community.

Mehra became the director of advocacy for Pride Western, and helped champion the university for more gender neutral washrooms.

Mehra notes that there are still concerns about personal safety, and even the visibility of different groups within the LGBTQ+ community. While there's definitely a reason to celebrate the growing inclusion and diversity of LGBTQ+ members, Mehra says there's still more work to do.

"The point is to constantly grow, and not just stopping and patting ourselves on the back for the progress we've done," said Mehra, " The point is to keep going...and I do feel that Canada has a long way to go."

Yet, Mehra thinks it's 'marvelous' to see people coming to a country and having privileges that they didn't think they could have before.

Finding a supportive environment has helped Mehra to not only find support in others, but also in themselves.

"Having friends who you could talk to about things and who would be able to relate to your experiences [positive or negative] is very comforting knowing you're not the only one," said Mehra.

"It's just about finding strength and being united...I'm so very grateful for all the friends I've made and the ways I've grown and learned from everyone around me."