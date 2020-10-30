Last WWII crew member on the Holy Roller dies

The last remaining member of London's 1st Hussars reserve armour regiment that stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day in 1944 died this week.

William Reed, a gunner on the tank that became known as the Holy Roller and sits in memorial in London's Victoria Park, was 97.

Reed was originally from Quebec but lived in a number of communities in Canada, including London, and the United States. He passed away in Bremerton, Washington.

His nephew, Brian Reed, of North Delta, B.C., often visited with uncle but he said the veteran rarely talked about his combat role.

However, Reed said on one occasion Bill revealed how he helped clear Juno Beach of Germans while at the gun turret of the tank.

William Reed was a member of the 1st Hussars and stormed Juno Beach as gunner on the tank now known as the Holy Roller. (Provided by Trish Ellis)

Reed said the Germans were behind a wall but his uncle could see their heads and shoulders above it and was "purposely shooting at the wall" instead of directly at the enemy.

"I guess, he didn't want to kill anybody at that time," he said, preferring to scare them away.

Reed said his uncle more often told light-hearted stories, such as when he and a few of his regimental buddies when on a fishing trip while on a day off in Normandy. They didn't have any fishing gear, so they used hand grenades to stir up he water in their search for fish.

Reed said they actually caught a few despite the explosions in the water.

But, the story goes, they became were so enthused about their endeavour that at one point they almost overlooked the fact that one of the grenades had blown out the bottom of their small boat. Fortunately, they were fairly close to shore when it happened and no one was hurt.

Life after war

After the war, William Reed moved to California and in the 1950s took a job as a carpenter with the Disney Corporation and helped build Disneyland.

"He went from the angriest place on earth to the happiest place on Earth, I guess," said his nephew.

Five crewmen in front of the tank in France. The photo was taken between June 6 - 11 1944. (Provided by the 1st Hussars)

And the younger Reed said be benefited greatly from his uncle's employment with Disney and the corporate discounts he could share with his relatives.

"Our family must have gone down there 20 times for family vacations. I've actually been to three of the Disneylands because of him."

Reed said his uncle was aware that the tank which saw him and his comrades through the war was falling into disrepair and was supportive of efforts to preserve it as a memorial in London's Victoria Park.

William Reed's regiment, the 1st Hussars announced earlier this month that they have launched a $250,000 dollar campaign to restore the Holy Roller.

"They slept in it, they cooked in it, they fought in it. It was basically their house and it kept them from harm," Brian Reed said.

He said he'll remember his uncle as a "good fishing buddy" who taught him to walk through the bush with a fishing rod so as not to catch the lines on trees.

But Brian Reed said he'll also remember his uncle's service to his country, and hopes when he returns to London, it will be to see a restored Holy Roller.