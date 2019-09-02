Lambton Shores crash kills 1

One person is dead after an early-morning crash south of Grand Bend early Monday.

At about 12:40 a.m. provincial police and paramedics were called to a collision at the intersection of Ravenswood Line and Northville Road in the municipality of Lambton Shores.

OPP say a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Portions of the intersection were closed for several hours.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and say they'll release more details when they become available.