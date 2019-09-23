London nurse who organized anti-lockdown rally fired 'with cause'

A London, Ont. nurse who has been speaking out against face masks, lockdown measures and other COVID-19 directions has been fired, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

LHSC confirmed to CBC News in a statement that Kristen Nagle, who worked in neonatal intensive care, had been "terminated with cause."

"After initially learning of actions involving an NICU nurse at London Health Sciences Centre that were not aligned with LHSC's values back in November, immediate action was taken to place her on an unpaid leave pending the results of an internal investigation," the statement said.

Nagle and two other women were charged with organizing an anti-lockdown rally at Victoria Park on Nov. 22, 2020.

"While we are not able to address the specifics of the investigation, we can confirm that the nurse has been terminated with cause," said the LHSC. "Safeguarding the health of our patients and their families, staff and physicians is of the utmost importance and remains our top priority."

Kristen Nagle and Sarah Choujounian-Abulu (first and second on the left) are seen here with other members of Global Frontline Nurses in this Instagram photo from January 2021. (Sarah Choujounian/Instagram)

Nagle also recently travelled to Washington, D.C. where she spoke at a rally hosted by a group called Global Frontline Nurses. The group has made unsubstantiated, conspiratorial claims about "COVID fraud" and hospitals' alleged role in misrepresenting the coronavirus pandemic.

The College of Nurses of Ontario says it's investigating Nagle's role in the event, as well as the role of Sarah Choujounian, a nurse from Toronto who also attended the rally.