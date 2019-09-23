London nurse who organized anti-lockdown rally fired 'with cause'
Kristen Nagle also recently travelled to Washington D.C.
A London, Ont. nurse who has been speaking out against face masks, lockdown measures and other COVID-19 directions has been fired, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).
LHSC confirmed to CBC News in a statement that Kristen Nagle, who worked in neonatal intensive care, had been "terminated with cause."
"After initially learning of actions involving an NICU nurse at London Health Sciences Centre that were not aligned with LHSC's values back in November, immediate action was taken to place her on an unpaid leave pending the results of an internal investigation," the statement said.
Nagle and two other women were charged with organizing an anti-lockdown rally at Victoria Park on Nov. 22, 2020.
"While we are not able to address the specifics of the investigation, we can confirm that the nurse has been terminated with cause," said the LHSC. "Safeguarding the health of our patients and their families, staff and physicians is of the utmost importance and remains our top priority."
Nagle also recently travelled to Washington, D.C. where she spoke at a rally hosted by a group called Global Frontline Nurses. The group has made unsubstantiated, conspiratorial claims about "COVID fraud" and hospitals' alleged role in misrepresenting the coronavirus pandemic.
The College of Nurses of Ontario says it's investigating Nagle's role in the event, as well as the role of Sarah Choujounian, a nurse from Toronto who also attended the rally.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.