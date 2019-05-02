Kijiji shoppers robbed at knifepoint, according to London police

Two would-be Kijiji customers who showed up at a house in east London to make a purchase were instead locked up and robbed, according to police.

The incidents have police warning people about purchasing second-hand goods through the popular online marketplace.

In separate incidents – one on February 1, 2019, and one on April 24, 2019 – two victims attended the same residence in the area of Hamilton Road and Hume Street to purchase items listed for sale on Kijiji.

Once they arrived, each were locked in the residence and robbed of money and belongings at knifepoint, according to police.

In a third incident, police said a man was supposed to meet a woman he'd interacted with through the online dating site, Plenty of Fish. Instead, he was robbed of his belongings by a man at knifepoint.

"To ensure your safety when buying or selling an item, or meeting people through an online service, it is essential to do so in a public place," said Detective Sgt. Ryan Scrivens, head of the London Police Service's General Investigation Section.

A 28-year-old man from Wallaceburg, Ont. was arrested Monday. He is charged with the following offences:

Armed robbery

Forcible confinement

Assault with a weapon

Uttering death threats

Disguise with intent

"Would-be robbers will be unwilling to meet in these public locations and their lack of interest should alert you to their unsavoury motives," said Scrivens in a media release.

"There are a lot of safe places to meet someone whether you are planning on buying or selling an item, or going on a date for the first time. We would encourage you to choose a public place like a coffee shop or restaurant; locations that include the presence of others."