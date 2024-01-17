Ontario woman who faked pregnancies, scammed doulas to be sentenced today

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and suicidal ideation, and may affect those who have experienced​ them or know someone affected by them.

A Brantford woman who faked pregnancies, harassed and fraudulently sought the services of numerous doulas across Ontario will learn her sentence today.

Kaitlyn Braun, 25, pleaded guilty in December to 21 charges — including fraud, indecent acts, false pretences and mischief — of the 52 she faced for seeking the help of doulas in what ended up being false pregnancies and stillbirths from June 2022 to February 2023.

Last month, the Court of Justice heard from more than a dozen doulas who shared how their lives have suffered immensely due to Braun's actions.

Braun also coerced victims into giving her massages while she was naked with the intent to insult or offend them. She has been in custody since her arrest in March.

A doula is a trained professional who supports clients before, during and shortly after childbirth. They also help with grief and trauma around pregnancy loss, but they're not health-care professionals who deliver babies and they don't have access to medical records or equipment. While doulas have certifications with different organizations, they are not registered with a regulating or governing body.

After hearing victim impact statements last month, Justice Robert Gee deferred Braun's sentencing, saying he needed more time to reflect on the joint submission of the Crown and defence asking that Braun receive a two-year conditional sentence.

WATCH | Doulas tell court how Braun's actions have traumatized them: Woman who defrauded doulas with fake pregnancies awaits sentence Duration 2:00 More than a dozen doulas who were defrauded by a registered social worker who faked pregnancies to receive services had their day in court to read victim impact statements.

If accepted, Braun would be on house arrest for the two years, with certain exceptions. It would be followed by a three-year probation, during which Braun would have to receive therapy. The defence and Crown are also requesting the 11 months Braun has already spent in custody not be included in the sentence.

The lawyers shared with the court Braun's long history of mental health challenges, including memories of childhood sexual assault, major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and bipolar and borderline tendencies.

Doulas change practices following Braun ordeal

Several doulas told the sentencing court that the ordeal has left them feeling violated. Some of them said their families have also been impacted, as they've had to spend time away from young children to work with Braun.

As well, many doulas said they've changed the way they take on new clients and how they advertise their businesses — including adding false pretence clauses in their contracts and no longer offering virtual support and free services.

The identities of five of the 17 victims are protected under a publication ban.

"Since my time with Ms. Braun, I'm fearful of new clients," London doula Seanna Hayes said in court. "I'm now less trusting of those seeking out doula support. This is unacceptable to me as someone who wants to give the best support to people.

"Kaitlyn Braun has made me afraid of doing the work I'm so passionate about. I'm afraid of gaining new clients and being triggered at birth. This crime has ruined me."

Another London doula, Amy Silva, told the hearing that she lost about $6,000 by working with Braun and as a result of therapy costs.

"The safety measures I've had to implement reflect a genuine fear instilled in me by your actions, Kaitlyn," Silva said while looking directly at Braun.

Braun tearfully addressed her victims in court last month, taking accountability for the "hurt and pain" her actions caused. Many doulas said they felt her apology was insincere.

The remaining charges that Braun hasn't pleaded guilty to, including sexual assault, will be dropped once Gee hands down the sentence.

Help resources

For anyone who has been sexually assaulted, support is available through crisis lines and local support services via this government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database . ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

For anyone struggling with their mental health, help is available through: