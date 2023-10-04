Warning: This story contains distressing details.

After less than 24 hours of deliberations, the jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor, Ont., has reached a verdict.

After a 10-week trial, the 12-member jury began its deliberations at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to deliver its verdict at 1:15 p.m. ET Thursday.

The 22-year-old had pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and associated terror charges in the truck attack on five members of the Afzaal family in London on June 6, 2021.

The Afzaals were out for an evening walk in suburban London when they were struck by a pickup. Yumnah Afzaal, 15, her parents Madiha Salman, 44, and Salman Afzaal, 46, and family matriarch Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed.

The prosecution said the attack was a terrorist act, one defined in the Criminal Code as an intentional killing motivated by a political, ideological or religious purpose, objective or cause, and one that is intended to intimidate the public or a segment of the public.

Justice Renee Pomerance told jurors they could find the accused guilty of first-degree murder if they agree the attack was planned and deliberate, or if it was a terrorist act, or a combination of the two. Under Canadian law, jury deliberations and the reasons for a verdict are secret, so lawyers and the public will not know how or why the jury came to their decision. They do not need to specify if terrorism was a factor in their decision.

Agreed facts vs. defence, Crown arguments

During the trial, which began Sept. 11, the defence conceded the accused struck the family. According to the prosecution, the accused was motivated by political, ideological or religious ideas when he drove his truck into the family. They also say he intended to intimidate a segment of the population — Muslim people — which is part of the Criminal Code definition of terrorism.

"The Crown must prove that he planned and deliberated," Pomerance told jurors in a three-hour charge explaining how to apply the law to the facts of the case before they began deliberations.

"He didn't know the members of the Afzaal family. He might not have planned to kill them as individuals. The question is, 'Did he formulate a plan and deliberate about whether he would kill Muslims that he would come across in his travels?'"

Court heard that on two other occasions in the days before running over the Afzaal family, the accused had urges to drive into a group of Muslim people: Once on June 5, 2021, when he went to Toronto which he knew had a large Muslim population, and again earlier on June 6, while driving home from work.

Prosecutors usually don't have to prove motive, but they do in the case of terrorism, Pomerance told the jury.

"Terrorism need not be the only motivation but it has to be at least in part the reason for the violence."

For terrorism, the act of violence is not an end in itself, but rather an attempt to intimidate the public as it relates to their security, she said.

"To intimidate is to frighten, to disrupt the feeling of safety, stability and belonging that is ordinarily enjoyed by citizens in a free and democratic society."