Southwestern Ontario artists among the 2019 JUNO nominees

London, Ont. duo Loud Luxury will be performing at the 2019 Juno Awards. (Courtesy of Sony Music Canada)

London-formed electronic dance music duo, Loud Luxury, will not only be performing at the 48th annual Juno Awards in London, Ont. on March 17 — they also have the chance to win some serious hardware.

Loud Luxury is up for single of the year and dance recording of the year with their multi-platinum single Body, which has been streamed more than 386 million times on Spotify since its release.

The duo is also up for the JUNO Fan Choice award.

The nominees for the 2019 Junos were announced Tuesday in Toronto. Loud Luxury is among a handful of artists from southwestern Ontario to be nominated.

Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace formed Loud Luxury in 2012 while attending Western University in London. The duo is now based in Los Angeles.

Dance music duo Loud Luxury talk to Chris dela Torre about their London, Ont., roots, and the excitement of being named to the 2019 Junos lineup. 8:42

Their appearance at the Junos was announced back in November, the first confirmed act for the annual showcase of Canadian music.

Donovan Woods will be in attendance this March.

Sarnia's Donovan Woods is up for two Junos — songwriter of the year and contemporary roots recording for his album Both Ways.

Woods is also featured in CBC Music's JUNOS 365 sessions.

London's Ben Kaplan is up for recording engineer of the year for his work on the Mother Mother album, Dance and Cry.

Taes Leavitt and Nick Adams make up the children's music duo, SplashN' Boots. Evans grew up in Thorndale - just outside of London. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

Splash'N Boots is up for Children's Album of the year. One half of the duo, Nick Adams grew up in Thorndale, just outside of London. SplashN' Boots has been nominated for a Juno award five times previously.

Windsor's Dave Merheje is up for comedy album of the year.

Week-long festivities for the Junos will kick off in London on March 11.

The awards show will be held at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday, March 17.

The show will be broadcast live across Canada on CBC-TV and CBC Radio, and will be live streamed at cbcmusic.ca/junos.