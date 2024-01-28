Former Canadian world junior player Alex Formenton charged by police in London, Ont., lawyer says

Alex Formenton, a former Canadian world junior hockey player and ex-member of the Ottawa Senators who currently plays in Switzerland, is facing charges in London, Ont., his lawyer said Sunday.

"The London Police have charged several players, including Alex Formenton, in connection with an accusation made in 2018," lead counsel Daniel Brown said in an email. "Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence."

The Globe and Mail reported Formenton turned himself in to London police earlier in the day.

The newspaper, citing two unnamed sources, reported earlier in the week that charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a London, Ont., hotel room in 2018. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

CBC News has not independently verified the Globe and Mail's reporting.

Formenton is one of five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team who recently went on indefinite leave from their pro clubs amid a report that five members of that roster were asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges.

Formenton is believed to be the only player who has surrendered.

Formenton, then playing for the Ottawa Senators, is shown during a faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on March 6, 2022. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

"We will provide all updates at our press conference scheduled for February 5, 2024," London Police spokesperson Matthew Dawson said Sunday in an email.

A message left with Formenton's agent was not immediately returned.