Hot and muggy: Heat warning issued for London region

A hot air mass headed toward London and surrounding areas has prompted Environment Canada and the public health officials to issue a heat warning for Tuesday through Wednesday.

According to the weather agency, the region is expecting a high of 33 C Tuesday, with humidex values expected to reach 34 C making it a hot and muggy day before Wednesday when temperatures are expected to lower, but not before reaching a daytime high of 30 C.

"Temperatures will cool off Wednesday night as Tropical Depression Cristobal approaches Ontario," the warning from Environment Canada states.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is asking people to avoid spending too much time outdoors and seek shade whenever out.

"We're still in the midst of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to call for physical distancing, but we know that the weather will encourage people to get outside, so we want them to take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their friends and their families," said Randy Walker, a public health inspector with the MLHU.

"It's absolutely important to use sunblock, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, cover exposed skin and not overexert yourself, but also to stay six feet away from others, wash hands or use a hand sanitizer often and avoid gathering in groups," he added.

Additionally, the health unit is reminding people to never leave a child or a pet in a parked car.