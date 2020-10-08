Want to own a piece of history? The birthplace of late PM John Diefenbaker is up for sale

The birthplace of one of Canada's late Prime Ministers is up for sale, for a much lower price than an average home in most Ontario cities.

Buyers are already expressing interest in the 1250-square-foot home where Canada's 13th Prime Minister John Diefenbaker was born in 1895.

Before his career in politics, the late leader spent part of his infancy in the four-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Neustadt, Ont., located about 45 minutes east of Kincardine, Ont.

"The owners were so respectful of the history and have painstakingly gone to great efforts to restore it," said Angela Boersma, the realtor listing the home.

Boersma said the home includes original flooring, trim, plaster walls, hardware, 10-foot ceilings, wainscotting, gingerbread and double-bricked walls. (Royal LePage)

Diefenbaker served as Canada's Prime Minister from 1957 to 1963.

The 19th century stone home still has the original flooring, trim, plaster walls and 10-foot ceilings that it did when it was built in 1890, Boersma said.

"There's so much that is still original that you can really feel that in the house."

The previous owners of the home have tried to maintain the character of the home as much as possible to keep the historical value intact, Boersma said. (Real LePage)

The listing for the $369,900 home went up on Wednesday and many people from the region and beyond have already expressed interest in buying the property.

"What I'm pleased about is that everyone [who has called] is interested in the history," Boersma said. "We're hoping not to get someone who's, you know, going to come in and gut the place."

The property also includes a greenhouse, a barn and a fenced garden. Boermsa said the only obvious element of Diefenbaker's history in the home is an outdoor plaque.

Boersma said the historical aspect of the home has created a buzz around the property bringing in potential buyers from small towns and big cities alike. (Royal LePage)