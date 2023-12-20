The road to parenthood hasn't been easy for Paul and Kelly Hamoline.

The London, Ont., couple, both 35, have spent thousands of dollars on in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments that were unsuccessful.

Their dream to have a child appeared to come true when Kelly became pregnant through IVF. But earlier this year, their daughter was born prematurely at 23 weeks and died four days later, leaving a gaping hole in their lives and financial barriers to starting the process again.

"It's been a very long and expensive journey, and it takes a lot out of you," said Paul. "It takes a toll on your relationship, your mental health and how you relate to other people."

The Hamolines' financial woes have now been aided by a one-time $5,000 grant through the Modern Miracle Foundation, a registered charity that provides patients across Canada with financial support to overcome infertility.

"We've already used a lot of our savings in this process and we're sort of at a point where we're choosing to build our family over choosing to own a home in the near future at all," said Kelly.

Although the first round of IVF — which includes egg retrievals and embryo transfers — is covered under the Ontario Fertility Plan (OFP), the wait-list ranges from six months to two years before patients can access that funding. It also doesn't cover the cost of fertility drugs, storing embryos or any genetic testing that people may choose to do.

One in six Canadian couples experiences infertility. A study published by advocacy group Conceivable Dreams found 34 per cent spend more than $30,000 on treatment alone and may have to do multiple IVF rounds before pregnancy is confirmed.

It all adds up very quickly

WATCH | The Hamolines describe their challenges in becoming parents:

The funding has been nothing short of a miracle for the Hamolines after their premature baby died. Each round of IVF cost the pair about $9,000, on top of medication of upwards of $5,000 — and it all adds up very quickly, said Paul.

"The problem with the way funding is in Ontario is that if don't get any eggs during your funded cycle or they don't generate any embryos, then you've used all your funding and you haven't really gotten anywhere in terms of your fertility journey," said Kelly.

Kelly said she's fortunate her employee benefits cover fertility drugs, and while private insurance can fill the funding gaps, it may vary depending on the employer.

The inaccessibility of fertility treatments compounds the existing physical and mental strain on patients, according to Dr. Kim Garbedian, a fertility specialist at Pollin Fertility Clinic, a private clinic in Toronto that offers financing options and help with tax credits. Pollin isn't involved in the Hamolines' IVF treatments.

"Fertility treatments have a huge emotional and physical impact on patients," Garbedian said. "Some undergo treatments for many years before they achieve pregnancy, and those patients are also accessing other services like mental health supports and other resources.

"There's a huge gap between what funding covers and what patients have to pay out of pocket, so sometimes it means patients don't continue on their fertility journey for financial reasons."

Stigmas around IVF

The Hamolines have created a Myla Mae memorial wall in their bedroom. (Submitted by Paul Hamoline)

Another challenge for the Hamolines has been stigmas around IVF that they believe come from misinformation and a lack of research.

"We're always told, 'Why don't you just adopt?' and it's not like we haven't considered it, but that process is equally as long and expensive. You can't just sign up on some list and they hand you a kid," said Paul.

"It's those long-held beliefs for the reason why people do IVF and in our experience, it's been something you do when you don't have another choice," added Kelly.

The couple has secured 10 embryos and they plan to transfer the first one at a private clinic in the new year

In addition to the type of funding the Hamolines received, Pollin and Modern Miracle are working together to offer up to 50 grants to Ontario residents who can't afford care.

The clinic's website says it aims to provide up to 50 IVF fertility grants of $4,500 each to Pollin patients who qualify.

"The goal is to fund about half of an IVF cycle," Garbedian said. "It's not solving the problem, but it's definitely helping as many couples get to their goal of having a family and can help reduce the wait-list for the rest of Ontario as well."

Applications for the grant open on Jan. 8.