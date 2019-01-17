'It will not be a pleasant weekend,' Environment Canada warns

A storm forming over the American west coast is making its way toward London and will hit the city hard this weekend, the country's weather agency warns.

"We will get snow. The question is how much and how bad will it be." said Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"If the snow shelf moves a bit further north, there will be lots and lots of snow. It will not be a pleasant weekend, that's for sure."

Along with the snow, there will be northeasterly winds and cold temperatures, Kimbell added.

"We won't have seen temperatures this cold at all this year," he said.

Wind chill will be 'significant'

The coldest London has been this winter is -13 degrees Celsius in early December. This weekend's storm is calling for a high of -10 degrees and a low of -18 degrees, not including wind chill.

"It will be a nasty storm because of that cold," Kimbell said. "The wind chill will be significant."

The storm will move from the west coast on Thursday through Oklahoma. On Friday, it will continue moving northeast across the plains and into southwestern Ontario.

"The worst of it will be south of the border," Kimbell said. "Anyone travelling south of the border, heading south anywhere like Ohio or Pennsylvania, just don't do it. It's going to be a lot of snow falling there."