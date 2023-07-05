Content
London

It took her more than 40 years, but this Ontario grandma finally finished high school

Cathy Ryan, 58, of Tillsonburg, Ont., says it was plain old foolishness that prompted her to drop out of high school in 1981. But it was persistence that kept Ryan going after she sign up for classes last year. And this June, Ryan graduated high school with an impressive report card.

Cathy Ryan dropped out of Grade 11 in 1981, returned to school last year and just finished last two courses

Rebecca Zandbergen · CBC News ·
Cathy Ryan, 58, returned to high school last November and took courses online through the Thames Valley District School Board's continuing education program at the GA Wheable Centre.
(Submitted by Cathy Ryan)

Cathy Ryan, 58, of Tillsonburg, Ont., says it was plain old foolishness that prompted her to drop out of high school in 1981 — but it was persistence that kept Ryan going after she signed up for classes last year.

And this June, Ryan graduated high school with an impressive report card.

"It just took me a lot longer than I thought it would," said Ryan.

Ryan attended Woodstock Collegiate Institute from 1979 to 1981, but halfway through Grade 11, she decided to leave to work at a cafe instead. And when Ryan became a mother at age 19, returning to school seemed more difficult.

I'm surprised, but I actually did extremely well in all four courses,- High school graduate, Cathy Ryan, 58

"I always wanted to be a mom and a teacher," said Ryan. "Unfortunately the teacher part is out of the equation now," she said.

Last year, Ryan decided graduating from high school was still within reach.

"Suddenly I just decided it was time," she said. Last November, Ryan started taking online courses through the Thames Valley District School Board's continuing education program at the GA Wheable Centre.

Cathie Ryan, then Doyle, pictured in 1970 when she was in kindergarten. The photo caption reads 'mother' as that was what Ryan wanted to be when she grew up.
(Submitted by Cathy Ryan)

High grades across the board

As a mature student, Ryan needed just four eight-week-long courses to graduate. She took English, Mathematics for Work and Everyday Life, Equity, Diversity and Social Justice and Business Technology.

"It was all online," said Ryan, who turned in her last assignment on June 22. "You had to be on for at least three hours a day. I was on upwards from four to eight to nine hours a day."

Ryan aced every class. 

Cathy Ryan achieved a 98 per cent in Mathematics for Work and Everyday and 95 per cent in Equity, Diversity and Social Justice.
(Submitted by Cathy Ryan)

"I'm surprised, but I actually did extremely well in all four courses," said Ryan. 

If Ryan handed in an assignment and wasn't happy with the grade she received, she'd do it again. "I took feedback and redid the work I messed up and then they upgrade your grade."

Watch Cathy Ryan hand in her final assignment:

Tillsonburg woman submits final high school assignment

3 hours ago
Duration 0:25
Cathy Ryan, 58, of Tillsonburg, Ont., hands in her final assignment and is finally graduating from high school more than 40 years after she began.

Still waiting for diploma

The whole thing has been a learning experience, not only for Ryan, but for her three grandchildren.

"They've all been extremely proud," she said. "I got high fives from all of them."

"Many times I heard my mom talking with her three young grandchildren about how she had homework like them," said Ryan's daughter, Jessica Christo. "She was a constant reminder and role model to them about how important school is."

Cathy Ryan with her three grandchildren, Bryson, Peyton and Rylynn.
(Submitted by Jessica Christo)

Ryan is still waiting for her diploma. When it's ready, she'll have to go to the London to pick it up. 

"They'll have a cap and gown ready for you so you can have photos taken holding your diploma," said Ryan. "I'm still in awe, I think I'm still in the cloud, but I'm quite proud of myself."

London Morning6:34Meet the 58-year-old grandmother who just earned her high school diploma
Cathy Ryan of Tillsonburg never graduated high school. But last year, Cathy decided to give it another shot and she's just wrapped up her final course.

