It took $100,000 over asking and a 'persuasive' letter, but this couple landed their first home in a week

Rebecca Milec, 29, and fiancée Warren Pelkmans bought their first home in London, Ont., for $506,500. The Pond Mills semi-detached was listed for $399,999, and even though they weren't the highest bid, the couple is convinced they secured the deal last month thanks to a "persuasive" letter.

"To find our first one that we put an offer in and to not have been the highest bid, I am convinced the letter was the selling point for us," said Milec, who works as a communications specialist.

Armed with realtor advice that anything less than $90,000 over asking wouldn't be enough and a carefully crafted letter, the couple landed the house within one week of starting their hunt. Milec said they also pared down their wish list for a home significantly in order to find an affordable property.

"I wrote a really persuasive letter about how our current home is just not sufficient to raise a family," said Milec.

"I really talked about how we're getting married soon and the home that we live in doesn't even have enough room for a bassinet beside our bed or a sink to be able to give our baby our first bath," she said.

In the offer letter, Milec wrote about the couple's current bedroom, pictured here, and how it wasn't big enough to even accommodate a bassinet for the baby they hope to have. (Submitted by Rebecca Milec)

Letter-writing side hustle

According to Milec, that was enough for the owners to look at the couple's offer — which was the second-highest of five — more closely.

The owners then asked Milec and her fiancée to revise their bid.

"We were able to bump it up a tiny bit, but we were pretty much at our max," Milec said.

Milec is now hoping she can help others secure a home purchase by assisting in writing offer letters. She plans to start doing a few for free to begin, but eventually hopes to attach a fee for the service.

"I do hope to turn that into something that I can profit on," she said. "But also just being able to help people have that level up in this market."