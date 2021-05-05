It took $100,000 over asking and a 'persuasive' letter, but this couple landed their first home in a week
Rebecca Milec now hopes to generate a profit from writing letters for other prospective buyers
Rebecca Milec, 29, and fiancée Warren Pelkmans bought their first home in London, Ont., for $506,500. The Pond Mills semi-detached was listed for $399,999, and even though they weren't the highest bid, the couple is convinced they secured the deal last month thanks to a "persuasive" letter.
"To find our first one that we put an offer in and to not have been the highest bid, I am convinced the letter was the selling point for us," said Milec, who works as a communications specialist.
Armed with realtor advice that anything less than $90,000 over asking wouldn't be enough and a carefully crafted letter, the couple landed the house within one week of starting their hunt. Milec said they also pared down their wish list for a home significantly in order to find an affordable property.
"I wrote a really persuasive letter about how our current home is just not sufficient to raise a family," said Milec.
"I really talked about how we're getting married soon and the home that we live in doesn't even have enough room for a bassinet beside our bed or a sink to be able to give our baby our first bath," she said.
Letter-writing side hustle
According to Milec, that was enough for the owners to look at the couple's offer — which was the second-highest of five — more closely.
The owners then asked Milec and her fiancée to revise their bid.
"We were able to bump it up a tiny bit, but we were pretty much at our max," Milec said.
Milec is now hoping she can help others secure a home purchase by assisting in writing offer letters. She plans to start doing a few for free to begin, but eventually hopes to attach a fee for the service.
"I do hope to turn that into something that I can profit on," she said. "But also just being able to help people have that level up in this market."
