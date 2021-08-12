It's not home, but fire evacuees in London are making the best of it

For a person forced by fire to flee almost 2,000 kilometres from her home, Mary McDonald is able to maintain a positive outlook as she contemplates an unexpected stay in southwestern Ontario.

For her, home is the Indigenous community of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations. With a population of about 1,100, the community also known as White Dog is about 100 kilometres north of Kenora and some 50 kilometres east of the Manitoba border.

Earlier this week McDonald and about 400 other members of her community had to leave their community as a massive forest fire filled the sky with smoke and moved dangerously close.

After a quick pack up, they were driven to Kenora airport for a direct flight to London, arriving on Monday. Other members of the community were evacuated to another First Nations community just outside of Winnipeg.

A few weeks ago McDonald would be shocked if you'd told her that by August, she'd be living in a hotel in London. And while it isn't easy, she said it's what had to be done.

"It's emotional, but it's also for the safety of our people," she said. "It's our only home, it's all we have. But, at the same time, we have to follow protocol, as they say."

About 20 members of the community have stayed behind in Wabaseemoong to provide security and ensure the local water plant stays running.

Meanwhile, McDonald and her neighbours keep an eye on their phones for updates and photos about the community they've left behind.

Right now the fire is about 20 kilometres away from Wabaseemoong, but recent thunderstorms have created new fires in the area. A recent rain wasn't enough to slow the fire. The situation remains touchy.

"For now it looks OK but that could always change," she said.

Chief Waylon Scott said he's grateful for the support London has shown for his northern Ontario community forced to evacuate due to forest fire danger. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Chief Waylon Scott spoke to CBC News on Wednesday in a hotel conference room that had been converted into a space for the community's elders to gather.

Scott said he was advised to evacuate because if conditions took a sudden turn for the worse in the middle of the night, it would take too long to organize an evacuation. Another worry was that fire could block the only road south.

"That's a risk we didn't want to take," he said.

Scott said he's grateful for all the help offered to his community here in London. He also worries about a future where climate change may mean an increased threat of forest fire in communities like his.

"Elders do notice the climate change," he said. "Things are a lot different than the winters they experienced in the past. Winters are is late, spring is starting late, summer is starting late, it's almost like the seasons are slowly being rotated."

So while they wait and watch for updates, members of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations in London do what they can to enjoy their unexpected stay in southwestern Ontario.

Many groups are helping them, including the province and the city of London. The local response is being co-led by Atlohsa Family Healing Services and Southwestern Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC). All are doing what they can to make their stay comfortable, even somewhat enjoyable despite the circumstances.

For example, many of the evacuees have young children and so the city has provided access to local pools and Storybook Gardens. A bus trip to Niagara Falls is planned for later this week. In the hotel's conference rooms there are games for the adults and colouring books for the kids.

Trips have been organized to local stores where displaced White Dog residents can pick up items overlooked during their hasty retreat. It isn't home, but they're making the best of it while they keep an eye on updates and hope the flames don't turn south.

"Wabaseemoong is only home," said McDonald. "That's all we have."

When asked when she expects they'll be able to return, McDonald had only one answer: "No idea."

"I'm giving it two weeks, could be less, could be more," she said.