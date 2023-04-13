Cory Woodrow's cribbage board collection is on display at his St. Thomas, Ont., home. He currently has about 75 boards. (Submitted by Cory Woodrow)

Is time running out on cribbage, a card game invented by poet and soldier Sir John Suckling in the 17th century, or can a generation infatuated with social media and technology be lured to play a game that literally uses a wooden board and pegs?

Those who love the card game are hopeful its legacy lives on in more ways than just in the back of an old dusty cupboard.

"I love cribbage. I've grown up playing since I was a little child," said Cory Woodrow, 49, who also collects cribbage boards and has about 75, many on display in his home office. "I just started finding them in yard sales, thrift stores, that kind of thing, and just became really fascinated with the variety that was out there."

Cribbage involves playing and grouping cards in combinations for points, and moving pegs on a rectangular board. Although traditionally for two players, it can involve more.

"It's [the game] about 60 per cent luck and then 40 per cent strategy," said Woodrow, who lives in St. Thomas, Ont. "If you don't get the cards, you're not going to win, but if you know how to play, you can generally bridge that luck and be the winner most of the time."

Cory Woodrow collects cribbage boards and keeps them on display in his home office. (Cory Woodrow/CBC News)

Woodrow plays as often as he can — that is, when he can find someone to join him.

"No one in my house seems to want to play," admitted Woodrow.

But he always plays when his parents visit.

Woodrow's most prized board is the one he learned to play on as a kid. It was handmade in the 1970s and belonged to his grandfather, and had been passed on to his uncle. It features a photo from a men's magazine on the flip side.

Are only older folks playing the game?

"Most of our members are older, 55 plus," said James Morrow, president of the American Cribbage Congress (ACC).

Morrow, who's from Sunnyside, Wash., enters about 20 tournaments a year.

Woodrow's most prized cribbage board belonged to his grandfather, and features an image taken from a men's magazine. (Facebook)

"It's pretty rare to see anybody below 30 playing," he said. "You could go to a 100-person tournament and there might be two or three people under 50 there."

There are currently about 6,000 members with the ACC, said Morrow, which is encouraging given membership had dipped to 5,000 a number of years ago.

American Cribbage Congress president James Morrow, right, takes on Bob Brumley in Sunnyside, Wash. (Submitted by James Morrow)

The congress has been trying a few new strategies to lure young people, including offering online cribbage games.

Peter Worden, 38, of Victoria learned to play when he was 18 and has made it his mission to teach as many other people as he can.

"Anywhere I go, I bring a crib board, and it was my way of meeting people," Worden told CBC News during a break from his job with B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. "I still continue to offer cribbage lessons. It's still kind of my schtick."

As a result, Worden has lots of friends who join him for the game.

"The more you teach, the more players you have, the more opportunities you have to play crib with somebody.

Peter Worden of Victoria has been teaching cribbage for 20 years. (Submitted by Peter Worden)

"I hear some people thinking that it's one of these antiquated things that only old people do, and it will disappear," added Worden, although he doesn't buy it.

"It's one of the things I find on dates, it's a question I ask — if someone plays crib," Worden laughed. "It's kind of a marker if they're a crib player. It's a hallmark that they're OK."

LiSTEN | Cory Woodrow tells London Morning's Rebecca Zandbergen about his fascination with cribbage boards.