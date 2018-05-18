Unique Indigenous mental-health program in Ontario secures last-minute funding

Funding for a mental-health program that offers specialized care for Indigenous people has been renewed, after CBC News raised questions about its ability to continue without provincial help.

The Biigajiiskaan mental wellness program is based out of London's Parkwood Institute and run by St. Joseph's Health Care London. It's co-led by Atlohsa Family Healing Services.

In the three years it has operated, the program has helped more than 900 Indigenous people, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

"Together, Atlohsa and St. Joseph's Health Care London have addressed culturally safe, holistic care for First Nation community members while leveraging strong partnerships across sectors such as education, and within the broader community to enliven the program," said Renee Sweeney in an email.

Funding for the program ran out Wednesday.

The hospital and Atlohsa submitted a business case in fall 2020 for continued funding, based on the results of the previous three years. But it didn't hear from the province until Thursday afternoon, after CBC News began asking questions about the provincial money and the program's viability.

No answers from province

Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The cost of the program was about $800,000 per year for three years, to develop and deliver it. It's not clear how much new funding Biigajiiskaan has received Thursday or for how long.

Run out of the Parkwood Institute, the Biigajiiskaan program is the only one its kind in Canada operating within a faith-based hospital

Funding was part of the province's initiative The Journey Together: Ontario's Commitment to Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, said Sweeney.

The program offers Indigenous-led traditional healing services alongside psychiatric treatment.

It's the only program of its kind in Canada within a faith-based hospital, and addresses the mental-health needs of Indigenous people with an eye to intergenerational trauma and violence.

The treatment program takes into account systemic racism and institutional trauma caused by it.

"The program creates a more positive experience for Indigenous people, within the health-care system, by reinstating the importance of Traditional Healing," according the hospital.