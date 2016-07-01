IKEA closing all of its 'pick-up-point' stores in Ontario
Stores in Kitchener, London, Windsor, St. Catharines and Whitby are impacted
Swedish big-box retailer IKEA has announced it will be closing all of its pick-up-point stores across Ontario as of Jan. 29.
"IKEA Canada has made the decision to close its existing Pick-up and Order Point units," said Kristin Newbigging, a spokesperson for the company, in an emailed statement.
"In 2015, IKEA Canada launched the Pick-up and Order Point concept as part of a global test program to learn more about how our customers want to shop with IKEA in new retail formats."
The stores slated for closure are located in Kitchener, London, Windsor, St. Catharines and Whitby.
As many as 150 employees are affected, about 30 in each of the five locations, the company confirms.
"We will work with every co-worker to find the best option for them, including support to find a new position at Ikea Canada in one of our store or distribution units," Newbigging said.
The last day for customers to order delivery to the pick-up-point stores is Jan. 15, and the last day to pick up deliveries from a pick-up-point store will be Jan. 29.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.