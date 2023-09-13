Warning: This story contains distressing details.

Lindsay Marshall told a murder-terror trial Wednesday that she was reading on her fifth-floor balcony near Hyde Park Road in London, Ont., the evening of June 6, 2021, when the loud sound of an engine revving forced her to look up.

Marshall, 36, was the first witness on Day 3 of the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, who's charged with four counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as associated terrorism charges, in the deaths of members of a Muslim family.

"I saw a black pickup truck travelling south on Hyde Park Road and I saw it speed up, go through the intersection, drive up on the sidewalk, and I thought it hit a sign or something on that sidewalk," Marshall said in Ontario Superior Court in Windsor.

"I saw something go flying 30 or 40 feet [about 9 to 12 metres], and the truck kept going on Hyde Park Road."

Veltman is accused of deliberately striking Afzaal family members with his pickup truck while they were out for a late evening walk. He has pleaded not guilty.

Yumnah Afzaal, 15, her parents, Madiha Salman, 44, and Salman Afzaal, 46, and family matriarch Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed in the attack. A young boy, nine years old at the time, survived.

The trial was moved to Windsor, with the reasons for the change of venue under a publication ban. It began with jury selection last week and is expected to go for eight weeks.

'I heard a lot of sirens,' witness says

"After the black pickup truck kept going south, other cars going north started stopping and I just kind of sat there," Marshall testified during questioning from Crown prosecutor Jennifer Moser. "I didn't know what I just saw. I saw people getting out of their cars and then I heard a lot of sirens a few minutes later."

Marshall said it wasn't until she saw a police officer run over and begin CPR that she realized it was a person she saw get hit.

Marshall, 36, testified she heard an engine rev on Hyde Park Road in London before looking up and seeing a speeding black pickup truck. (Pam Davies/CBC)

"When I saw the officer assisting a person, I thought only one person was hit, and then I could see on the southwest corner other people gathered around what I thought was a person, and then people tending to that companion," she testified.

Marshall stood shocked for about an hour, trying to process what she saw, before going downstairs to give a statement to police, she added. "I think I just saw a hit and run," she texted family members.

The Crown and defence attorneys have agreed on a number of facts that won't be argued, including that the accused drove the black Dodge Ram pickup truck into the Afzaal family, striking all five members. Data from the truck shows he steered toward the family five seconds before impact and his accelerator pedal was 100 per cent compressed.

After the crash, he drove erratically toward Cherryhill Mall, where he pulled into the parking lot and approached a cab driver waiting for calls, court has heard.

On Tuesday, the jury saw video of the pickup turning into the mall parking lot and the accused approaching the cabbie, who testified he called 911 after the pickup truck's driver told him to "call the cops."

The jury also heard the 911 call made by the cabbie. During the phone call, the accused can be heard saying "It was me. It was me that did it. It was me that crashed into those people," before he told the dispatcher, "I did it on purpose."

Officers came and arrested him.

The trial will continue this afternoon.