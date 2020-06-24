Missing the movies? Hyland Cinema opens a drive-in

On Canada Day, Londoners will be able to watch the classic film Canadian Bacon at the new and only inner city drive-in.

The Hyland Cinema, an independently owned rep theatre known for screening film festival and international movies, has set up a screen behind the building and is going old school.

Moira Skikavich, co-owner of Hyland Cinema, said the decision to open the drive-in came after wanting to do something fun for the community.

"We're one of the last phases to open and even then, it's a low percentage. We're just looking at ways of generating revenue so that we can keep the cinema going."

The Hyland, located at 420 Wharncliffe Rd. S., temporarily closed on March 17 to help reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

A drive-in unlike anything you've seen before

Moira Skikavich, co-owner of Hyland Cinema, and her husband have been working hard to find new ways to bring the cinema to the community. (Moira Skikavich/Hylandcinema)

Hyland's drive-in will be open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer, but it may look a little different than the drive-in we're used to.

To meet provincial requirements, all tickets and concessions must be purchased online in advance.

Once you arrive, employees wearing masks and gloves will direct you to a parking spot, ensuring each vehicle is two metres apart.

You are only permitted to leave your vehicle to use the washroom. Concessions purchased online before the show will be delivered to your car.

Finding ways to stay afloat

Since the pandemic temporarily shut down movie theatres, Hyland's owners have tried to find new ways to bring the cinema to the community.

They began offering a drive-thru for concessions where people were able to order a bag of theatre-style popcorn and pick it up curbside.

London's oldest movie theatre has also been offering a pay-per-view virtual cinema, showcasing movies it's unable to show on the big screen.

Hyland Cinema is also staying true to their annual Jawsfest. Movies from the Jaws franchise will be played at the drive-in July 3 and 4.