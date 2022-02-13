Hwy 402 blockade a 'hazard to economy and transportation,' Sarnia mayor says

The ongoing blockade on Highway 402 in southwestern Ontario is a hazard to the region's economy and transportation, says Mayor Mike Bradley of Sarnia, Ont. And he's calling on the province to do more to end it.

Bradley says the disruptions from the convoys against pandemic-related restrictions and vaccine mandates have gone past the point where they can be referred to as a protest.

"These are illegal blockades," he said. "I'm hoping that there will be actions taken by the province on the 402 blockade, which is putting out a lot of traffic into the communities."

The highway has been closed for about four days, between the areas of Nauvoo Road and Oil Heritage Road, due vehicles that are stopped on the road in support of the "freedom convoy" protests happening across Canada.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in response to the protests. That allows the province to enact fines to protect safe movement along international border crossings and 400-series highways.

However, Bradley says that it's the province's responsibility to do more, including passing legislation that immediately shuts down the blockades.

"Yes, Ford has passed the emergency legislation, but there are things they now need to do to make sure that happens so that we can get back to some sort of normal situation," he said.

No option for county to seek injunction

Lambton County's warden, Kevin Marriott, says an injunction to stop the blockades can't be sought because the 402 is provincially owned, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are in charge of it.

"An injunction only works if you own a property. Lambton County has no jurisdiction or ability to file one because it's a provincial corridor, so it's just not an option for us," he said.

He added that Windsor, Ont., was able to get an injunction to end the Ambassador Bridge blockade because the area was owned by the municipal government.

Marriott says that the county is still waiting on direction from the province on how to resolve the blockades and the resulting disruption.

"Since the OPP are the ones controlling the situation, I'm hoping that a directive from the province will give them what they need to resolve it," he said.

Blockades damaging the country's economy

Bradley says the damage these protests have done to the nation's economy are clear. He argues that it's given American politicians "good reason" to take their business elsewhere.

"We have a capital city which is under siege and has been now for three weeks. We have blockades that are impeding commercial traffic, and ironically, creating issues for the very people the 'freedom protesters' say they're trying to help," he said.

"It's just a mystery as to what the thought process is at the federal level. All we're hearing from the prime minister is 'please, if you don't do something and move on, we're going to do something.'"

He says this approach has made the situation worse because some protesters have made it clear that they don't care about the impact of the protests on the economy.

Bradley says he last spoke to the premier on Tuesday and hopes there's a resolution soon.

"It's my hope that they will move forward to get the public back on the highway. It's the public's highway that's now been blocked for three to four days, and that's just unacceptable."

As for the protesters, many say they just want to see an end to what they see as government overreach.

"I'm here to see that restrictions are removed. I'm not here for illegal actions," said Spencer Prins of Sarnia.

"I don't want things destroyed. I just want our freedoms,"