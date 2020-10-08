Hwy 401 East closed at Wellington Road after crash
Police are at the scene of a crash on Hwy 401 that has shut down parts of the eastbound lanes.
The crash was reported by Ontario Provincial Police just before 6 a.m.
OPP said in a tweet at 5:45 a.m. that the eastbound lanes at Wellington Road are closed following the crash.
ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB at Wellington Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LdnONT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LdnONT</a> - EB lanes CLOSED following collision, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> on scene. ^lm—@OPP_COMM_WR
More to come