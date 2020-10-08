Skip to Main Content
Hwy 401 East closed at Wellington Road after crash
London

Hwy 401 East closed at Wellington Road after crash

Police are at the scene of a crash on Hwy 401 that has shut down parts of the eastbound lanes.

The crash was reported by Ontario Provincial Police just before 6 a.m.

CBC News ·
OPP are investigating a crash on Hwy. 401. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Police are at the scene of a crash on Hwy 401 that has shut down parts of the eastbound lanes. 

OPP said in a tweet at 5:45 a.m. that the eastbound lanes at Wellington Road are closed following the crash. 

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now