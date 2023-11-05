1 dead, 2 injured in fatal two-vehicle crash in Huron County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Huron County are investigating after a 45-year-old from Brockton, Ont., was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Howick Township early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Howick Turnberry Road and Fordwich Line in Howick Township for a 911 call about a collision between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

"Upon arrival, emergency services located both heavily damaged vehicles and discovered that there were a total of three occupants involved," the OPP said in a news release.

The passenger died at the scene and the drivers of both vehicles were injured and transported to local hospital.

Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the scene to help with the investigation into the collision's cause, which remains ongoing.

Any person with information regarding this collision should contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or P3TIPS.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.