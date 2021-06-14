Provincial police racially targeted 54 migrant farm workers during the hunt for a suspected rapist in 2013, forcing dozens of workers to hand over DNA samples despite "obvious" physical evidence they didn't match the suspect's description, according to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.

The recent landmark decision is the first time the provincial rights watchdog has ruled on the way law enforcement agencies conduct DNA sweeps and, perhaps most importantly, how police interact with migrant farm workers — a population the adjudicator called "a vulnerable, easily identifiable group" who are "clearly differentiated from the predominantly white community."

The 64-page decision also highlights the gross power imbalance between migrant farm workers participating in Canada's Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP), their Canadian employers and the police, according to Shane Martinez, the Toronto-based human rights lawyer representing the workers in the case.

"The decision holds quite a bit of weight for us in terms of vindicating these 54 workers for an experience that was nothing short of egregious in terms of police misconduct," he said.

The OPP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come