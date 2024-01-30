Q&A: Fanshawe College president slams decision to cap international study permits

The federal government announced a temporary two-year cap on international study permits last week.

It means a 35 per cent reduction in the number of permits being issued compared to last year. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the move will weed out "bad actors" in the college sector and help address housing issues across the country.

CBC London Morning host Andrew Brown spoke with Fanshawe College President Peter Devlin about how the college could be impacted by a decline in future international student enrollment.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Peter Devlin is the president of Fanshawe College in London, Ont. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Andrew Brown: What do you think of this cap?

Peter Devlin: I'm surprised and disappointed. Surprised as we were working collaboratively with IRCC on the development of their recognized institution framework that was expected to be rolled out later this year.

I think there's still a large bias in support of university schooling. University postgraduate students are not included in the cut. However, college postgraduate students are, and these are students with a credential who are studying at the postgraduate level at colleges like Fanshawe College and they fill critical labour market need.

I was just disappointed that the federal government chose not to include postgraduate students at universities but not at colleges.

AB: Colleges and universities in Ontario will be required to guarantee housing for incoming international students. Will Fanshawe be able to do that?

PD: We do offer first year students guaranteed residence provided they apply before the 15th of June for that coming academic year. So we already do that right now.

LISTEN | Fanshawe College President Peter Devlin on London Morning:

London Morning 9:32 How international study permits could affect future enrollment at Fanshawe College London Morning spoke to Fanshawe College President Peter Devlin about how the new cap on international study permits will impact enrollment and housing at the college.

AB: Would you consider lowering the prices of those empty rooms?

PD: We work with campus living centres who operate a number of residents across the country and across the province. Some of those rooms will get filled over the course of the semester. So we start the year with our beds full and students do leave because residents' lives are not for them or they might have academic challenges.

So it's a moving vacancy rate and one that we pay particular attention to. It's all part of the support that we offer to our students.

AB: Why has Fanshawe been increasing international student enrollment?

PD: Our graduates are in high demand and while our mission statement is tied to both providing pathways to success for students, we also work tremendously hard to fill labour market need. So 87 per cent of our students get work within six months of their graduation.

There is high demand in health, which would include nursing, IT, engineering, technology, advanced manufacturing programs, EV housing, construction and skilled trades. It's a talent pipeline that local industry and businesses need.

AB: How do you want to see all of this unfold?

PD: I hope that the federal government will reconsider the size of the cut. So it's not so much a cap. They have put in place a cut to international students that will have a significant effect across the country. But particularly in this province, I think that the government could have been much more precise in how they targeted the challenges.

I think they should also pay a lot of attention to labour market needs and the programs offered by quality schools like Fanshawe College that have great academic programs delivered by award-winning faculty and outstanding student support.