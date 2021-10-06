How a Glencoe, Ont., cow named Mr. Moo brought joy and blessings to a couple from India

In a barn in Glencoe, Ont., on a warm October day, Megha Patel and her husband, Mitesh Prajapati, both 35, were able to perform a ritual they've been desperate to take part in for more than two years.

It's an important part of their faith and something they'd do back home in India on an almost daily basis — touching and feeding a cow, considered a sacred animal in the Hindu tradition — but something the couple has been missing here in Canada.

"I am so happy now and so emotional," said Patel earlier this week, beaming as a steer named Mr. Moo, hesitant at first, ate the flatbread, honey, and other food she had prepared into the night.

Patel's auspicious meeting with Mr. Moo and an entire pasture of cows at a neighbouring farm is thanks to Jennifer Howald, Patel's co-worker at a pharmacy supply business in nearby London, Ont.

Megha Patel and Mitesh Prajapati, both 35, are from India but living in London, Ont., and working as a pharmacy assistant and pharmacy technician. (Kate Dubinski/CBC )

"It's something we've been talking about since the winter. I drive past cows to and from work, and it means a lot to her, she obviously has rituals that come around all the time, and they've tried to get back home to India two or three times and haven't been able to," Howald said.

Howald put a call out on a Glencoe community Facebook group, asking if anyone had a cow they'd be willing to allow to participate in a ritual, and many people stepped forward. Retired schoolteacher Pam Moor-Bruggeman was the first, and her steer Mr. Moo, who had performed in commercials before coming to her farm and was comfortable with people, was chosen.

Touching, feeding the cow

Patel and her husband have had had trouble conceiving and believe that being unable to perform the blessings and rituals of their faith may be at least in part to blame.

Being able to prepare food for a cow and touch it at the beginning of October is particularly moving, Patel said, because it leads up to a Hindu festival celebrated every autumn.

"It's considered that our ancestors from heaven come to the earth to see their kids, how we are doing, what we are doing, and we feed them food by feeding a cow, a crow and a dog," Patel said. "Cows are considered very holy, very sacred, as living gods. It is assumed that our ancestors may be a cow, or a dog, or a crow, and we feed them and they are satisfied, and they will give us blessings."

Megha Patel kneels near a pasture after offering food to a cow in Glencoe, Ont. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News)

Patel prepared food, including flatbread made with whole wheat, honey, cane sugar, sweet semolina milk, rice and ghee, and offered it to Mr. Moo, who, although reluctant at first because he is used to eating hay and pumpkins, eventually ate the prepared meal. She was barefoot throughout the ritual out of respect for the animals.

"It is a belief that if a cow doesn't eat from you, you have performed really bad things, but it seems to be enjoying the food, so I am so happy," Patel said.

Patel, Prajapati, Howald and Moor-Bruggeman later went to a neighbouring farm, where there were cows, which Patel also fed, and then touched the cow's rear end and tail, with help from the neighbours.

"I've been blessed to catch the backside rather than the front," Patel said, laughing. "I touched the tail and then myself, and that is a blessing. I feel lucky."

Moor-Bruggerman and Howald said they felt lucky to be able to watch Patel and Prajaptai's joy at being able to be with the cows.