Hot enough to melt a transport truck on the 401? Afraid it ain't so

A transport truck ground to a halt on the 401 west of London Monday prompting a flurry of social media tweets hypothesising the heat was to blame.

The loaded trailer had buckled and drivers were snapping pictures, one tweeting it had melted.

While temperatures reached 30 C and felt 10 degrees warmer with the humidity. the owner of the trucking company confirmed the weather was not a factor.

A metal fatigued, melting truck near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LdnOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LdnOnt</a> on westbound 401 in Monday’s heat...watch out for road heat <a href="https://twitter.com/London_Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@London_Traffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/W5ZYxpNyNH">pic.twitter.com/W5ZYxpNyNH</a> —@gaz2002

"My driver had to apply the breaks because the traffic was at a stand still in front of him," Poise Trucking's Navdeep Grewal said.

"That's when the load inside the trailer shifted and fell down into the middle of the trailer."

The truck was shipping rolls of printing paper weighing more than 3,000 kg each. While Grewal said they were secured inside the trailer with straps, the sudden stop must have jarred them lose.

"The problem was the way the weight was distributed on the trailer because there was a gap left between each roll," Grewal said.

Securing loads

The Ontario Trucking Association notes that securement requirements were introduced in the early 2000s

"These regulations are reviewed on a regular basis by government and industry throughout North America," said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

The truck's owner said the load was secured at the dock and his driver provided the straps.

CBC News is waiting to hear whether inspectors with the Ministry of Transportation are investigating.