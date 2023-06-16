Hospital selfie leads to criminal harassment charges against London, Ont., man

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after a woman was harassed online for her involvement in Pride events, and someone drove from London to Windsor to take a selfie with her terminally ill father.

The woman's dad is in palliative care in Windsor.

The accused posted the photo on a social media page.

"Investigators learned that the complainant, a 36-year-old woman, was consistently harassed through social media over a period of time regarding a recent Pride event in London, Ont.," said Windsor police Const. Bianca Jackson.

"There were no physical injuries sustained as a result of the incident."

Bubba Christopher Michael Pollack, 34, was arrested by London police and charged with criminal harassment.

He was released to attend court in Windsor at a later date.